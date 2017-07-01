3-4 ABCT Loads Armor onto Rail for movement to Poland

3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division tracked vehicles are loaded onto rails to depart from Bremerhaven Port, Bremerhaven, Germany to Poland on January 07, 2017. 3-4 ABCT’s arrival marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises.
