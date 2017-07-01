Army M109A6 Paladins, M992A2 Field Artillery Ammunition Supply Vehicles, M1A2 Abrams, and other military vehicles are loading on to a railhead waiting to be transported to Poland, Jan. 6, at Bremerhaven Seaport in support of Atlantic Resolve. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, out of Fort Carson, Colorado, are receiving their ABCT equipment before onward movement to Poland for their nine-month deployment training alongside multinational partners. 3-4 ABCT’s arrival marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 07:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504518
|VIRIN:
|170107-A-GA562-003
|Filename:
|DOD_103982513
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|BREMERHAVEN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 4th ID vehicles upload onto railhead -- B-Roll, by SGT Jacob Holmes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
