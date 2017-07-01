(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    4th ID vehicles upload onto railhead -- B-Roll

    BREMERHAVEN, GERMANY

    01.07.2017

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Holmes 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    Army M109A6 Paladins, M992A2 Field Artillery Ammunition Supply Vehicles, M1A2 Abrams, and other military vehicles are loading on to a railhead waiting to be transported to Poland, Jan. 6, at Bremerhaven Seaport in support of Atlantic Resolve. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, out of Fort Carson, Colorado, are receiving their ABCT equipment before onward movement to Poland for their nine-month deployment training alongside multinational partners. 3-4 ABCT’s arrival marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 07:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504518
    VIRIN: 170107-A-GA562-003
    Filename: DOD_103982513
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: BREMERHAVEN, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th ID vehicles upload onto railhead -- B-Roll, by SGT Jacob Holmes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Europe
    4th ID
    Army Vehicles
    Railhead
    Atlantic Resolve
    Bremerhaven
    Tracked Vehicles

