Operation Inherent Resolve supported Iraqi security forces with airstrikes on Dec. 31, 2016 that aimed to destroy a Da'esh barge near Mosul, Iraq.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, Coalition airstrike destroys a Da'esh barge near Mosul, Iraq., is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
