Soldiers simulate a vehicle rollover in a mass casualty exercise. The focus of this drill is the communication between military and civilian EMS personnel.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 23:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504513
|VIRIN:
|170106-A-UJ895-383
|Filename:
|DOD_103982232
|Length:
|00:08:51
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US
This work, BROLL Mass Casualty, by SSG Vanessa Atchley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
