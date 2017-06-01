(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BROLL Mass Casualty

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Vanessa Atchley 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers simulate a vehicle rollover in a mass casualty exercise. The focus of this drill is the communication between military and civilian EMS personnel.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 23:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504513
    VIRIN: 170106-A-UJ895-383
    Filename: DOD_103982232
    Length: 00:08:51
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BROLL Mass Casualty, by SSG Vanessa Atchley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Exercise
    Mass Casualty
    EMS

