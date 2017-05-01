The Go Army Experience is an immersive event designed to
engage the public with all things Army. From teamwork to
technology, the Experience gives visitors a chance to not
put hands on real Army equipment, but also interact with
the Soldiers who use it everyday.
This work, Go, Go Army Challenge, by SGT Cameron Christensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
