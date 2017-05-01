(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Go, Go Army Challenge

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Video by Sgt. Cameron Christensen 

    372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Go Army Experience is an immersive event designed to
    engage the public with all things Army. From teamwork to
    technology, the Experience gives visitors a chance to not
    put hands on real Army equipment, but also interact with
    the Soldiers who use it everyday.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 22:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504508
    VIRIN: 170105-A-ZD368-441
    Filename: DOD_103982206
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Go, Go Army Challenge, by SGT Cameron Christensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    NCO
    Warrior
    military photojournalism
    Warriors
    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army All-American Bowl
    Alamodome
    Soldiers
    Army Reserve
    Texas
    San Antonio
    TX
    U.S. Army
    noncommissioned officer
    Military City USA
    Army photographer
    All American Bowl
    All-American Bowl
    Army All-American Bowl
    Army photo
    Citizen-Soldier
    Warrior-Citizen
    military photography
    U.S. Army All American Bowl
    MSB
    Army picture
    military photograph
    military picture
    Army All American Bowl
    Army Reserve photo
    Army Reserve photograph
    Army Reserve photographer
    Army Reserve photojournalism
    Mission Support Battalion
    Operational Reserve
    Twice the Citizen
    2X Citizen
    Army photojournalism
    Go Army Experience
    commisioned officer
    2017USABowl
    2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl
    2017 All American Bowl
    2017 All-American Bowl
    2017 Army All-American Bowl
    All-American Bowl 2017
    2017 Army All American Bowl
    2017 U.S. Army All American Bowl
    All American Bowl 2017

