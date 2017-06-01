Selected as a Mentor at the Army all-American Bowl, SSG Ryan Herrera represents the selected few who have been chosen to be Army mentors to the high school musicians and football players at the Army All-American Bowl.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 19:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504504
|VIRIN:
|170106-D-WO398-444
|Filename:
|DOD_103982133
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, All-American Mentor at the Army All-American Bowl, by Thomas Moore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT