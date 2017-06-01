(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All-American Mentor at the Army All-American Bowl

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Video by Thomas Moore 

    205th Press Camp Headquarters

    Selected as a Mentor at the Army all-American Bowl, SSG Ryan Herrera represents the selected few who have been chosen to be Army mentors to the high school musicians and football players at the Army All-American Bowl.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 19:47
    This work, All-American Mentor at the Army All-American Bowl, by Thomas Moore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

