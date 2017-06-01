(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army North Commander Talks 2017 All-American Marching Band

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Video by Jonathan Agee 

    The United States Army Field Band

    Lt. Gen. Jeffrey S. Buchanan is the commander of United States Army North (Fifth Army) and Senior Commander, Fort Sam Houston and Camp Bullis. In this video, he shares his thoughts on this year’s U.S. Army All-American Marching Band.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 19:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504503
    VIRIN: 170106-A-N1234-001-CB
    Filename: DOD_103982129
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army North Commander Talks 2017 All-American Marching Band, by Jonathan Agee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    2017usabowl

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT