(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Military Funeral Honors nearing milestone

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Video by Sgt. Zach Sheely 

    Kansas Adjutant General's Department

    The temperature hovered just above one degree and the sound of Taps filled the silent void of a snow-covered Topeka cemetery. The Kansas National Guard Military Funeral Honors was on hand to pay reverence to a veteran at his final resting place. The 8,451st time they've done so since 2007. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Zach Sheely/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 18:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504498
    VIRIN: 170106-A-VX744-002
    Filename: DOD_103982109
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: TOPEKA, KS, US 
    Hometown: TOPEKA, KS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Funeral Honors nearing milestone, by SGT Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Kansas National Guard
    National Guard
    Kansas

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT