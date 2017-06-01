The temperature hovered just above one degree and the sound of Taps filled the silent void of a snow-covered Topeka cemetery. The Kansas National Guard Military Funeral Honors was on hand to pay reverence to a veteran at his final resting place. The 8,451st time they've done so since 2007. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Zach Sheely/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 19:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504494
|VIRIN:
|170106-A-VX744-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103982105
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|TOPEKA, KS, US
|Hometown:
|TOPEKA, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Military Funeral Honors nearing milestone, by SGT Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
