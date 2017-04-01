U.S. Soldiers with the U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" rehearse for the 58th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 5, 2016. More than 5,000 service members are providing military ceremonial support for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, a timed honored tradition that dates back to 1789 when George Washington was escorted to Federal Hill in New York City to be sworn in as the first commander in chief.(U.S. Army video by Spc. William Lockwood)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 18:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504493
|VIRIN:
|170105-A-HH521-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_103982104
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pershing's Own B-Roll, by SPC William Lockwood, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
