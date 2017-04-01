Pershing's Own B-Roll

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with the U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" rehearse for the 58th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 5, 2016. More than 5,000 service members are providing military ceremonial support for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, a timed honored tradition that dates back to 1789 when George Washington was escorted to Federal Hill in New York City to be sworn in as the first commander in chief.(U.S. Army video by Spc. William Lockwood)