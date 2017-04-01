(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pershing's Own B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Video by Spc. William Lockwood 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. Soldiers with the U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" rehearse for the 58th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 5, 2016. More than 5,000 service members are providing military ceremonial support for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, a timed honored tradition that dates back to 1789 when George Washington was escorted to Federal Hill in New York City to be sworn in as the first commander in chief.(U.S. Army video by Spc. William Lockwood)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 18:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504493
    VIRIN: 170105-A-HH521-0001
    Filename: DOD_103982104
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pershing's Own B-Roll, by SPC William Lockwood, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Washington
    D.C.
    U.S. Army Band
    Pershing's Own
    Inauguration2017
    58th Presidential Inauguration

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT