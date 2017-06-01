(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DVIDS Photos of the Day – Jan. 6th, 2017

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Video by Shawn Allen 

    DVIDS Hub

    A daily compilation of photo products uploaded to DVIDS.

    LINK TO ALL PHOTOS FEATURED
    https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/image/dvids-photos-of-the-day-010617

    LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS

    OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF DEFENSE PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/OSDPA

    NAVY MEDIA CONTENT SERVICES
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NVNS

    U.S. COAST GUARD DISTRICT 11 PADET SAN DIEGO
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USCGD11PSD

    11 MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/11MEU

    USS CARL VINSON (CVN 70)
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/UCVC70

    2ND BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM, 3RD INFANTRY DIVISION PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/2BCT-3ID

    137TH SPECIAL OPERARTIONS WING
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/137ARW

    55TH WING PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/55WPA

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 17:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504487
    Filename: DOD_103982038
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DVIDS Photos of the Day – Jan. 6th, 2017, by Shawn Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    DVIDS
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Military
    Air Force
    Marines
    Army
    41615204
    DVIDS Photos of the Day 010617

