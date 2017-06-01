U.S. Service Members prepare meals for the 58th Presidential Inauguration 2017

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Military personnel assigned to 543rd Composite Supply Company 10th Mountain Division Ft Drum. In support of Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR), prepare meals for the soldiers supporting the 58th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Myer – Henderson Hall, Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2017. JTF-NCR is a joint service command that coordinates all military ceremonial support for the Inauguration. It includes members from all branches of the armed forces of the United States (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abigayle Marks)