U.S. Military personnel assigned to 543rd Composite Supply Company 10th Mountain Division Ft Drum. In support of Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR), prepare meals for the soldiers supporting the 58th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Myer – Henderson Hall, Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2017. JTF-NCR is a joint service command that coordinates all military ceremonial support for the Inauguration. It includes members from all branches of the armed forces of the United States (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abigayle Marks)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 18:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504483
|VIRIN:
|170106-A-IR342-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_103981977
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Service Members prepare meals for the 58th Presidential Inauguration 2017, by SPC Abigayle Marks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
