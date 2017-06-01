(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Service Members prepare meals for the 58th Presidential Inauguration 2017

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Video by Spc. Abigayle Marks 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. Military personnel assigned to 543rd Composite Supply Company 10th Mountain Division Ft Drum. In support of Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR), prepare meals for the soldiers supporting the 58th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Myer – Henderson Hall, Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2017. JTF-NCR is a joint service command that coordinates all military ceremonial support for the Inauguration. It includes members from all branches of the armed forces of the United States (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abigayle Marks)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 18:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504483
    VIRIN: 170106-A-IR342-0001
    Filename: DOD_103981977
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Service Members prepare meals for the 58th Presidential Inauguration 2017, by SPC Abigayle Marks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Department Of Defense
    U.S. Coast Guard
    POTUS
    10th Mountain
    Vice President
    Secret Service
    MRE
    White House
    U.S. Marine Corps
    NORTHCOM
    Meals ready to eat
    State Department
    FBI
    Washington
    D.C.
    House Of Representatives
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Capitol
    Henderson Hall
    3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard)
    Joint Base Myer – Henderson Hall
    JTF-NCR
    Pennsylvania Ave.
    Joint Base Myer
    58th Presidential Inauguration
    Inauguration 2017
    Abigayle Marks
    Spc. Abigayle Marks
    58th Presidential
    543rd Composite Supply Company 10th Mountain

