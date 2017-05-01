(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MLK Spot 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jessica Ray 

    17th Training Wing

    We have a dream that you will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with us January 16th!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 18:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504482
    VIRIN: 170105-F-DN637-001
    Filename: DOD_103981967
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MLK Spot 2017, by A1C Jessica Ray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MLK
    Goodfellow AFB
    Martin Luther King Jr. Day
    A1C Jessica Ray

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT