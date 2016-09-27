Teaching Tomorrow's War Fighter

2017 Air Force Media Awards submission, Military Videographer of the Year, category code: MVY
Video feature highlighting the work of sensor operator instructors. As the premiere training base for remotely piloted aircraft crew members, it's the responsibility for sensor operator instructors at Holloman Air Force Base to ensure tomorrow's war fighters are mission ready. Staff Sgt. Joseph, 49th Operations Support Squadron instructor, explains what it takes to teach tomorrow's operational sensor operators. *Last names are withheld due to operational requirements.
