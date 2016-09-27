Teaching Tomorrow's War Fighter

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/504475" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

2017 Air Force Media Awards submission, Military Videographer of the Year, category code: MVY

Video feature highlighting the work of sensor operator instructors. As the premiere training base for remotely piloted aircraft crew members, it's the responsibility for sensor operator instructors at Holloman Air Force Base to ensure tomorrow's war fighters are mission ready. Staff Sgt. Joseph, 49th Operations Support Squadron instructor, explains what it takes to teach tomorrow's operational sensor operators. *Last names are withheld due to operational requirements.