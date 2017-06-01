(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Camp Pendleton's 75th Anniversary: Early History

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Emmanuel Necoechea 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Throughout 2017, Camp Pendleton will be highlighting its history through a series of video features. Early history, the first in this series, takes a look at the area before the Marines arrived in 1942. #CampPen75

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 17:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504470
    VIRIN: 170106-M-EN121-001
    Filename: DOD_103981838
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton's 75th Anniversary: Early History, by LCpl Emmanuel Necoechea, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Camp Pendleton
    History
    MCI-West

