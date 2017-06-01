An infographic detailing the history of the "T & O", the official logo for Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 05, 2017. (US Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl Desiree D King)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 17:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504468
|VIRIN:
|170106-M-PK127-620
|Filename:
|DOD_103981836
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The "T & O", by LCpl Francisco Diaz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT