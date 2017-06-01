(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The "T & O"

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Francisco Diaz 

    Marine Corps Installations West- Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Combat Camera

    An infographic detailing the history of the "T & O", the official logo for Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 05, 2017. (US Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl Desiree D King)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 17:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504468
    VIRIN: 170106-M-PK127-620
    Filename: DOD_103981836
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The "T & O", by LCpl Francisco Diaz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    United States Marine Corps
    history
    MCB Camp Pendleton
    infographic
    Camp Pendleton 7th Anniversary
    7th Anniversary

