    Chief Mott Fitness Series Part 1: "Road to 90"

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Shawn White 

    7th Bomb Wing

    7th Bomb Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sergeant Kenny Mott, is having is first PT test in two years due to multiple injuries and surgeries. He tells us the struggles of getting back into being physically fit, what he hopes to accomplish and invites you on his fitness journey. Join us in encouraging Chief Mott as he strives for PT excellence!

    Date Taken: 01.02.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 16:00
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 504465
    VIRIN: 170102-F-SN152-219
    Filename: DOD_103981833
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Mott Fitness Series Part 1: "Road to 90", by A1C Shawn White, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Recovery
    Profile
    PT
    AFGSC

