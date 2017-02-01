7th Bomb Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sergeant Kenny Mott, is having is first PT test in two years due to multiple injuries and surgeries. He tells us the struggles of getting back into being physically fit, what he hopes to accomplish and invites you on his fitness journey. Join us in encouraging Chief Mott as he strives for PT excellence!
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 16:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|504465
|VIRIN:
|170102-F-SN152-219
|Filename:
|DOD_103981833
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chief Mott Fitness Series Part 1: "Road to 90", by A1C Shawn White, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT