Chief Mott Fitness Series Part 1: "Road to 90"

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/504465" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

7th Bomb Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sergeant Kenny Mott, is having is first PT test in two years due to multiple injuries and surgeries. He tells us the struggles of getting back into being physically fit, what he hopes to accomplish and invites you on his fitness journey. Join us in encouraging Chief Mott as he strives for PT excellence!