    Green Beret Experience Day 4

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2016

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brendan Miller 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll from the Green Beret Experience at Cannon Air Force Base day four.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2016
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 18:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504463
    VIRIN: 161215-F-XI966-480
    Filename: DOD_103981831
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Beret Experience Day 4, by A1C Brendan Miller, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Special Operations
    Air Force
    27th Special Operations Wing
    Green Beret

