(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    QF-4: The final unmanned flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2016

    Video by Senior Airman BreeAnn Sachs 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    2017 Air Force Media Awards submission, New Videographer of the Year, category code: AFVY
    The QF-4 Phantom flew its final unmanned mission in the skies above White Sands Missile Range on August 17. However, as the Air Force prepares to transition to the QF-16 and bid its final farewell to the heritage aircraft -- the legacy of the F-4 will continue to fly on.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2016
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 15:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504459
    VIRIN: 161817-F-ZW118-001
    Filename: DOD_103981803
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, QF-4: The final unmanned flight, by SrA BreeAnn Sachs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Force Media Awards

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT