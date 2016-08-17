QF-4: The final unmanned flight

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



2017 Air Force Media Awards submission, New Videographer of the Year, category code: AFVY

The QF-4 Phantom flew its final unmanned mission in the skies above White Sands Missile Range on August 17. However, as the Air Force prepares to transition to the QF-16 and bid its final farewell to the heritage aircraft -- the legacy of the F-4 will continue to fly on.