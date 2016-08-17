QF-4: The final unmanned flight

2017 Air Force Media Awards submission, New Videographer of the Year, category code: AFVY
The QF-4 Phantom flew its final unmanned mission in the skies above White Sands Missile Range on August 17. However, as the Air Force prepares to transition to the QF-16 and bid its final farewell to the heritage aircraft -- the legacy of the F-4 will continue to fly on.
