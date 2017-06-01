(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Adam Moore All-American Band Member

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Anthony Florence 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    Adam Moore a Bullitt East High School Senior band member was selected to to be in the U. S. Army All-American Army Band. Adam recounts how his parents influenced
    him as a child and what it took to become selected as a band member.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504452
    VIRIN: 170106-A-BY613-539
    Filename: DOD_103981781
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adam Moore All-American Band Member, by MSG Anthony Florence, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    High School
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Alamodome
    San Antonio
    Adam Moore
    Anthony Florence
    2017USABowl
    Ft. Knox Kentucky
    snare drum

