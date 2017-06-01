Soldier Gives Musical Pointers to All-American Marching Band

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. 1st Class Todd Sturniolo, trombonist with The U.S. Army Field Band, provides musical tips to this year’s U.S. Army-All American Marching Band. The All-American Marching Band will perform the halftime show Saturday, Jan. 7, during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. The U.S. Army All-American Marching Band has been a fixture at the U.S Army All-American Bowl since 2008. Selected by the National Association for Music Education in cooperation with All American Games and Drum Corps International, the band features the 125 top marching band members from across the United States.