    IAAFA visits NASA

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2016

    Video by Airman 1st Class Francisco Melendez-Espinosa 

    3rd Combat Camera Squadron

    Inter-American military students learn about American history on a field trip to NASA in Houston, Texas.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2016
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 15:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504448
    VIRIN: 160921-F-SL621-0001
    Filename: DOD_103981639
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IAAFA visits NASA, by A1C Francisco Melendez-Espinosa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NASA
    Students
    3CTCS
    IAAFA
    Interamerican

