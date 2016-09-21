Inter-American military students learn about American history on a field trip to NASA in Houston, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 15:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504448
|VIRIN:
|160921-F-SL621-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_103981639
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, IAAFA visits NASA, by A1C Francisco Melendez-Espinosa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT