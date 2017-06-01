An infographic production on the historical march of the 9th Marine Regiment and the 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, from Camp Elliot to the newly established Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in September 1942. (US Marine Corps Video by Sgt Hector De Jesus)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 17:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504447
|VIRIN:
|170106-M-PC554-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103981587
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The March, by LCpl Cody Woods, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
