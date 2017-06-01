(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The March

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cody Woods 

    Marine Corps Installations West- Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Combat Camera

    An infographic production on the historical march of the 9th Marine Regiment and the 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, from Camp Elliot to the newly established Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in September 1942. (US Marine Corps Video by Sgt Hector De Jesus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 17:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504447
    VIRIN: 170106-M-PC554-001
    Filename: DOD_103981587
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The March, by LCpl Cody Woods, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marching
    Historical
    USMC
    United States Marine Corps
    Hiking
    History
    Marines
    Training
    75th Anniversary
    Infographic
    History of Pendleton
    Anniversary of Camp Pendleton
    75th Anniversary of Camp Pendleton

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT