U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) conduct ordnance and refueling procedures on various air frames during Weapons and Tactics Instructor course (WTI) 1-16 in Yuma, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2016. Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-16, a seven week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 cadre which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine Corps aviation in support of a Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Daniel D. Kujanpaa)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2015
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 16:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504445
|VIRIN:
|170106-M-EM602-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_103981579
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MAWTS-1 Ordnance Spider FARP, by Sgt Daniel Kujanpaa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
