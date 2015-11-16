MAWTS-1 Ordnance Spider FARP

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) conduct ordnance and refueling procedures on various air frames during Weapons and Tactics Instructor course (WTI) 1-16 in Yuma, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2016. Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-16, a seven week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 cadre which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine Corps aviation in support of a Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Daniel D. Kujanpaa)