    MAWTS-1 Ordnance Spider FARP

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2015

    Video by Sgt. Daniel Kujanpaa 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) conduct ordnance and refueling procedures on various air frames during Weapons and Tactics Instructor course (WTI) 1-16 in Yuma, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2016. Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-16, a seven week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 cadre which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine Corps aviation in support of a Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Daniel D. Kujanpaa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2015
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 16:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504445
    VIRIN: 170106-M-EM602-0001
    Filename: DOD_103981579
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAWTS-1 Ordnance Spider FARP, by Sgt Daniel Kujanpaa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    course
    instructor
    tactics
    marine aviation
    ordnance
    weapons
    mawts-1
    WTI
    spider farp

