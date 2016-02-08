How It Works: Phraseology

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



2071 Air Force Media Awards Submission, Video Series, Category Code: VISR

Ever wonder what pilots and air traffic controllers talk about? They're speaking English, but to the untrained ear it sounds like another language. This standardized 'language' allows ATC to effectively communicate with pilots; for controllers at Holloman efficiency is a must when dealing with aircraft that rage from fighter jets to RPAs. Senior Airman Trevor Sachs, 49th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, gives us an in-depth lesson in air traffic control phraseology.