    The Green Beret Experience Exercise Day 4

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hugo Delgado 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Soldiers stationed at Cannon Air Force Base show U.S. Air Force personnel from
    six units the fundamentals of a raid and the objective of a medical evacuation as
    part of green beret training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2016
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 15:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504439
    VIRIN: 170106-F-JP644-002
    Filename: DOD_103981408
    Length: 00:08:16
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Green Beret Experience Exercise Day 4, by SSgt Hugo Delgado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Joint training
    AFSOC
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    Green Beret
    Air Commando

