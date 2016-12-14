Soldiers stationed at Cannon Air Force Base show U.S. Air Force personnel from
six units the fundamentals of green beret training.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 13:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504438
|VIRIN:
|170106-F-JP644-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103981398
|Length:
|00:05:38
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Green Beret Experience Exercise Day 3, by SSgt Hugo Delgado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT