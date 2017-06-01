All Hands Update: Navy History

US Navy provided aid to Sicily after earthquake, VF-32 F-14 Tomcats from USS John F. Kennedy were launched to shoot down two Libyan MIG's, Commander Edward Lull leaves New York to begin his quest to Panama.
