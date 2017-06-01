(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All Hands Update: Navy History

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Video by Kevin Dawson 

    All Hands Update

    US Navy provided aid to Sicily after earthquake, VF-32 F-14 Tomcats from USS John F. Kennedy were launched to shoot down two Libyan MIG's, Commander Edward Lull leaves New York to begin his quest to Panama.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 12:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 504432
    VIRIN: 170106-O-WO545-885
    Filename: DOD_103981314
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: Navy History, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

