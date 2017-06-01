(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AF COOL: Possibly earn credentials from your AFSC

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Video by Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Airmen can use tools from the Air Force Virtual Education Center like COOL, Credentialing Opportunities On-Line, to help earn credits as they pursue their higher education. Watch this short PSA to see how fast and easy it is to possibly earn credits based off your AFSC!

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AF COOL: Possibly earn credentials from your AFSC, by Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

