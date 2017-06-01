Airmen can use tools from the Air Force Virtual Education Center like COOL, Credentialing Opportunities On-Line, to help earn credits as they pursue their higher education. Watch this short PSA to see how fast and easy it is to possibly earn credits based off your AFSC!
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 13:44
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|504424
|VIRIN:
|170106-D-QH368-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103981174
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AF COOL: Possibly earn credentials from your AFSC, by Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT