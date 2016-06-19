(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dad Jokes Ain't No Joke

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2016

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jason Allred 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    2017 Air Force Media Awards Submission - New Videographer of the Year, Category Code: AFVY
    (fulfills Multimedia Story Category Code: VIMS)
    Dad jokes are terrible. Dads are awesome. Happy Father's Day from Holloman Air Force Base.

    Date Taken: 06.19.2016
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 11:41
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 504423
    VIRIN: 160617-F-ZW188-001
    Filename: DOD_103980852
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dad Jokes Ain't No Joke, by A1C Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air Force Media Awards

