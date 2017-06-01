Best Warrior Competition: ARMEDCOM CSM reveals mystery event

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CSM Marlo Cross reveals one of the anticipated mystery events that ARMEDCOM and 3rd MCDS Soldiers will face during the joint Best Warrior Competition being held on Ft. Benning, Georgia in March 2017. Both commands will send their top selected Soldiers from this competition on to the US Army Reserve Command competition.