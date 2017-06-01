CSM Marlo Cross reveals one of the anticipated mystery events that ARMEDCOM and 3rd MCDS Soldiers will face during the joint Best Warrior Competition being held on Ft. Benning, Georgia in March 2017. Both commands will send their top selected Soldiers from this competition on to the US Army Reserve Command competition.
|01.06.2017
|01.06.2017 10:24
|Commercials
|504422
|170106-A-UJ522-001
|DOD_103980824
|00:00:29
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|9
|0
|0
|0
This work, Best Warrior Competition: ARMEDCOM CSM reveals mystery event, by SFC Kenneth Scott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
