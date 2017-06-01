(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Best Warrior Competition: ARMEDCOM CSM reveals mystery event

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Scott 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    CSM Marlo Cross reveals one of the anticipated mystery events that ARMEDCOM and 3rd MCDS Soldiers will face during the joint Best Warrior Competition being held on Ft. Benning, Georgia in March 2017. Both commands will send their top selected Soldiers from this competition on to the US Army Reserve Command competition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 10:24
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 504422
    VIRIN: 170106-A-UJ522-001
    Filename: DOD_103980824
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Warrior Competition: ARMEDCOM CSM reveals mystery event, by SFC Kenneth Scott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    teaser
    mystery event
    water crossing

