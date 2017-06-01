ARMEDCOM Best Warrior Competition teaser

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CSM Marlo Cross teases a mystery event in the ARMEDCOM Best Warrior Competition to his Soldiers.

The BWC will be on Ft. Benning, GA. March 2017.

The Army Reserve Medical Command and the 3rd Medical Command will hold a joint competition and both will send their winning Soldiers on to the US Army Reserve Command's competition.

CSM Cross speaks to camera in a mysterious tone with music