CSM Marlo Cross teases a mystery event in the ARMEDCOM Best Warrior Competition to his Soldiers.
The BWC will be on Ft. Benning, GA. March 2017.
The Army Reserve Medical Command and the 3rd Medical Command will hold a joint competition and both will send their winning Soldiers on to the US Army Reserve Command's competition.
CSM Cross speaks to camera in a mysterious tone with music
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 10:24
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|504422
|VIRIN:
|170106-A-UJ522-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103980824
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ARMEDCOM Best Warrior Competition teaser, by SFC Kenneth Scott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
