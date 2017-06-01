3/4 ABCT Equipment Rolls Into Europe B-Roll Package, Part 1

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/504420" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This is B-Roll of Day 1 of the equipment offload.



Bremerhaven, Germany--Military vehicles from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division (Iron Brigade), roll off the ship ARC Resolve at Bremerhaven, Germany, Jan. 6, 2017, marking the beginning of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of #AtlanticResolve. The vehicles and equipment, totaling more than 2,700 pieces, will be shipped to Poland for certification before deploying across Europe for use in training with partner nations.