This is B-Roll of Day 1 of the equipment offload.
Bremerhaven, Germany--Military vehicles from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division (Iron Brigade), roll off the ship ARC Resolve at Bremerhaven, Germany, Jan. 6, 2017, marking the beginning of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of #AtlanticResolve. The vehicles and equipment, totaling more than 2,700 pieces, will be shipped to Poland for certification before deploying across Europe for use in training with partner nations.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 10:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504420
|VIRIN:
|170106-A-VH689-039
|Filename:
|DOD_103980822
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|BREMERHAVEN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3/4 ABCT Equipment Rolls Into Europe B-Roll Package, Part 1, by SSG Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT