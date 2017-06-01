(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3/4 ABCT Equipment Rolls Into Europe B-Roll Package, Part 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BREMERHAVEN, GERMANY

    01.06.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adrian Patoka 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    This is B-Roll of Day 1 of the equipment offload.

    Bremerhaven, Germany--Military vehicles from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division (Iron Brigade), roll off the ship ARC Resolve at Bremerhaven, Germany, Jan. 6, 2017, marking the beginning of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of #AtlanticResolve. The vehicles and equipment, totaling more than 2,700 pieces, will be shipped to Poland for certification before deploying across Europe for use in training with partner nations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 10:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504420
    VIRIN: 170106-A-VH689-039
    Filename: DOD_103980822
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: BREMERHAVEN, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3/4 ABCT Equipment Rolls Into Europe B-Roll Package, Part 1, by SSG Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Tanks
    Port
    USArmy
    Atlantic Resolve
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    Bremerhaven
    StrongEurope
    IronStrong
    FirstInSupport
    SurfaceWarriors

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT