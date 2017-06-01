U.S. Airmen from the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron deliver fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker to a RC-135 Rivet Joint in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Freedom’s Sentinel over Afghanistan Jan. 03, 2017. The squadron is actively engaged in tactical air refueling operations which extend kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities.
Interviews with Lt. Col. John Okkonen (pilot) and SrA Jordan Kaminski (boom operator)
(U.S. Air Force video by SrA Joshua A. Hoskins).
This work, Refueling the Fight in Afghanistan, by SrA Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
