Refueling the Fight in Afghanistan

U.S. Airmen from the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron deliver fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker to a RC-135 Rivet Joint in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Freedom’s Sentinel over Afghanistan Jan. 03, 2017. The squadron is actively engaged in tactical air refueling operations which extend kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities.

Interviews with Lt. Col. John Okkonen (pilot) and SrA Jordan Kaminski (boom operator)

(U.S. Air Force video by SrA Joshua A. Hoskins).