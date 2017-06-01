(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Refueling the Fight in Afghanistan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AFGHANISTAN

    01.06.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Hoskins 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron deliver fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker to a RC-135 Rivet Joint in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Freedom’s Sentinel over Afghanistan Jan. 03, 2017. The squadron is actively engaged in tactical air refueling operations which extend kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities.
    Interviews with Lt. Col. John Okkonen (pilot) and SrA Jordan Kaminski (boom operator)
    (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Joshua A. Hoskins).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 07:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504414
    VIRIN: 170103-F-HA049-691
    Filename: DOD_103980744
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: AF
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refueling the Fight in Afghanistan, by SrA Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron
    KC135
    Afghanistan
    RC135
    Rivet Joint
    340th EARS
    CJTF
    Air Refuel
    Isil
    Da'esh
    Freedom's Sentinel

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT