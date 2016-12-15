(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2BDE-3ID Range Qualifying CALFEX

    GA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Moses Ward 

    American Forces Network Korea

    Soldiers of the Spartan Brigade and supporting personnel conduct a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise on a Fort Stewart training area. The training event was designed to test the capacity of the recently constructed range, with an ultimate goal of qualifying the site to support future training events.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2016
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2BDE-3ID Range Qualifying CALFEX, by SSG Moses Ward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Claymore
    Live Fire
    Fort Stewart
    CALFEX
    Spartan Brigade
    AT4
    Infantry
    Live Range
    50th PAD
    Marne Soldiers
    Candace Mundt
    2nd BDE 3ID
    Spartan Country
    Spartan Training

