2BDE-3ID Range Qualifying CALFEX

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/504375" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers of the Spartan Brigade and supporting personnel conduct a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise on a Fort Stewart training area. The training event was designed to test the capacity of the recently constructed range, with an ultimate goal of qualifying the site to support future training events.