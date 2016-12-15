Soldiers of the Spartan Brigade and supporting personnel conduct a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise on a Fort Stewart training area. The training event was designed to test the capacity of the recently constructed range, with an ultimate goal of qualifying the site to support future training events.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 23:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504375
|VIRIN:
|170105-A-FJ784-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103980255
|Length:
|00:07:32
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2BDE-3ID Range Qualifying CALFEX, by SSG Moses Ward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT