    Bundeswehr Show Skills at JMRC Ranges

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    12.04.2016

    Video by Spc. Aven Santiago 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    The JMRC Grizzly Team hosted Bundeswehr soldiers from the 232nd Mountain Battalion to help familiarize them with U.S. weapons. The Bundeswehr soldiers will be using the skills learned to help train Peshmerga forces during an upcoming deployment. Special skill training like this helps build the professional acumen of both trainer and trained, and reinforces the shared commitment and each side has to building the alliance.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 21:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504371
    VIRIN: 161204-A-SM034-025
    Filename: DOD_103980206
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bundeswehr Show Skills at JMRC Ranges, by SPC Aven Santiago, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Hohenfels Training Area
    JMRC
    Bundeswehr
    JMRC Grizzly Team
    232nd Mountain Battalion

