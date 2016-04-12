Bundeswehr Show Skills at JMRC Ranges

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The JMRC Grizzly Team hosted Bundeswehr soldiers from the 232nd Mountain Battalion to help familiarize them with U.S. weapons. The Bundeswehr soldiers will be using the skills learned to help train Peshmerga forces during an upcoming deployment. Special skill training like this helps build the professional acumen of both trainer and trained, and reinforces the shared commitment and each side has to building the alliance.