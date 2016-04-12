The JMRC Grizzly Team hosted Bundeswehr soldiers from the 232nd Mountain Battalion to help familiarize them with U.S. weapons. The Bundeswehr soldiers will be using the skills learned to help train Peshmerga forces during an upcoming deployment. Special skill training like this helps build the professional acumen of both trainer and trained, and reinforces the shared commitment and each side has to building the alliance.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 21:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504371
|VIRIN:
|161204-A-SM034-025
|Filename:
|DOD_103980206
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bundeswehr Show Skills at JMRC Ranges, by SPC Aven Santiago, identified by DVIDS
