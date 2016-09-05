(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aerial refueling

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.09.2016

    Video by Cpl. Donato Maffin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 and Marine All-Weather Fighter
    Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 performed air-to-air refueling over the skies of
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donato Maffin/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 21:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial refueling, by Cpl Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    Aircraft
    Marine Corps
    C-130
    Air-to-air refueling
    VMFA-242
    VGMR-152

