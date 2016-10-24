Scouts Clean Up Hohenfels Cemetery

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Multinational interoperability does not stop with the military here at JMRC. Scouts of all ages from the Poland and the United States met here in Hohenfels to clean the Polish POW cemetery located in the training area and practice other scouting activities through the weekend. This act of respect and teamwork allows the scouts to learn service to the community and improves cross cultural communication.