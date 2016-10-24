Multinational interoperability does not stop with the military here at JMRC. Scouts of all ages from the Poland and the United States met here in Hohenfels to clean the Polish POW cemetery located in the training area and practice other scouting activities through the weekend. This act of respect and teamwork allows the scouts to learn service to the community and improves cross cultural communication.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 20:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504366
|VIRIN:
|161024-A-SM034-214
|Filename:
|DOD_103980198
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Scouts Clean Up Hohenfels Cemetery, by SPC Aven Santiago, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT