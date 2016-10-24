(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Scouts Clean Up Hohenfels Cemetery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    10.24.2016

    Video by Spc. Aven Santiago 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Multinational interoperability does not stop with the military here at JMRC. Scouts of all ages from the Poland and the United States met here in Hohenfels to clean the Polish POW cemetery located in the training area and practice other scouting activities through the weekend. This act of respect and teamwork allows the scouts to learn service to the community and improves cross cultural communication.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 20:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504366
    VIRIN: 161024-A-SM034-214
    Filename: DOD_103980198
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scouts Clean Up Hohenfels Cemetery, by SPC Aven Santiago, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Boy Scouts
    Cub Scouts
    Girl Scouts
    Hohenfels
    Bavaria
    JMRC
    7th ATC
    Hohenfes Training Area
    Polish POW Cemetery

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT