VMFA(AW) 225 flight operations

An F/A-18D Hornet with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225 lands at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 5, 2017. VMFA(AW) 225 is forward deployed to MCAS Iwakuni on a six month rotation with the Unit Deployment Program to improve operational capabilities through training in the Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Waiyan Tin)