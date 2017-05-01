(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VMFA(AW) 225 flight operations

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.05.2017

    Video by Cpl. Waiyan Tin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    An F/A-18D Hornet with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225 lands at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 5, 2017. VMFA(AW) 225 is forward deployed to MCAS Iwakuni on a six month rotation with the Unit Deployment Program to improve operational capabilities through training in the Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Waiyan Tin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 20:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504357
    VIRIN: 170105-M-IK654-0001
    Filename: DOD_103980174
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA(AW) 225 flight operations, by Cpl Waiyan Tin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Hornet

