An F/A-18D Hornet with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225 lands at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 5, 2017. VMFA(AW) 225 is forward deployed to MCAS Iwakuni on a six month rotation with the Unit Deployment Program to improve operational capabilities through training in the Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Waiyan Tin)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 20:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504357
|VIRIN:
|170105-M-IK654-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_103980174
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VMFA(AW) 225 flight operations, by Cpl Waiyan Tin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
