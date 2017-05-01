US Army service members answer questions on recruitment during the 2017 US Army All American Bowl week in San Antonio, Texas via Facebook.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 19:43
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|504352
|Filename:
|DOD_103980157
|Length:
|01:00:55
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 US Army All American Bowl Facebook Panel, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
