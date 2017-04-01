1:15 b-roll package on the Army Skills Challenge during the U.S. Army All American Bowl week festivities.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 19:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504348
|VIRIN:
|170104-A-WT211-722
|Filename:
|DOD_103980147
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Skills Challenge, by SFC John Wollaston, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT