Army All-American Bowl Players and Army Mentors Visit University Health System Pediatrics Ward to Bring Hop to Patients
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 18:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504340
|VIRIN:
|170103-A-WO398-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103979941
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|REDLANDS, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army All-American Bowl Players Visit University Health System, by Thomas Moore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT