    CLEMSON SHOUTOUT

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Video by Raymond Sarracino 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Reginald Keitt, U.S. Army, a 16-year veteran, and Spectrum Manager at U.S. Southern Command in Miami, Fla. A native of Sumter, S.C. and die-hard Clemson Tigers fan offers a shoutout to the Clemson Tigers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 18:21
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 504325
    VIRIN: 170105-O-XB980-486
    Filename: DOD_103979848
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    Hometown: SUMTER, SC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLEMSON SHOUTOUT, by Raymond Sarracino, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    College Football
    championship
    SOUTHCOM
    Clemson
    U.S.Southern Command
    Keitt
    Keon Young

