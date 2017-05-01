(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sandphobic Coating Technology

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUNDS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Corey Kingsbury 

    DoD News

    The U.S. Army Research Laboratory at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, has its scientists and engineers creating a coating technology designed to help prevent sand from causing damage to military equipment.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 15:46
