    F-4 Phantom: More than just an aircraft

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2016

    Video by Senior Airman BreeAnn Sachs 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    Wednesday Dec. 21, 2016 the QF-4 Phantom II retired from active duty. Over the last 53 years the Phantom became one of the most beloved airframes in the Department of Defense. While this aircraft was an inanimate object, it connected to thousands of people on an emotional level as it served as a symbol of hope and freedom during one of the most difficult times our country has faced. Lt. Col. Ronald King, 82nd Aerial Target Squadron Detachment 2 commander and the last active duty Airman to pilot the QF-4, describes his experience serving with the Phantom.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 15:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504305
    VIRIN: 161221-F-DB997-003
    Filename: DOD_103979486
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-4 Phantom: More than just an aircraft, by SrA BreeAnn Sachs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

