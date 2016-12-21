F-4 Phantom: More than just an aircraft

Wednesday Dec. 21, 2016 the QF-4 Phantom II retired from active duty. Over the last 53 years the Phantom became one of the most beloved airframes in the Department of Defense. While this aircraft was an inanimate object, it connected to thousands of people on an emotional level as it served as a symbol of hope and freedom during one of the most difficult times our country has faced. Lt. Col. Ronald King, 82nd Aerial Target Squadron Detachment 2 commander and the last active duty Airman to pilot the QF-4, describes his experience serving with the Phantom.
