    Finding a Way - A Mission to Greenland

    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2016

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    ANG Creative

    Production depicts the Skibird mission, which is an important and unique mission the Air National Guard (ANG) performs. The Skibird mission helps give National Awareness of the Air National Guard's unique missions, aiding in inspiring qualified candidates to join the ANG.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 13:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504291
    VIRIN: 161223-Z-F3948-3086
    Filename: DOD_103979292
    Length: 00:05:23
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Finding a Way - A Mission to Greenland, by MSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    109th Airlift Wing
    Skibird
    Scotia NY

