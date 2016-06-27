Production depicts the Skibird mission, which is an important and unique mission the Air National Guard (ANG) performs. The Skibird mission helps give National Awareness of the Air National Guard's unique missions, aiding in inspiring qualified candidates to join the ANG.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 13:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504291
|VIRIN:
|161223-Z-F3948-3086
|Filename:
|DOD_103979292
|Length:
|00:05:23
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Finding a Way - A Mission to Greenland, by MSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
