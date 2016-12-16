video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Footage of a team from Kirtland Air Force Base setting up, presenting and

competing in the 2016 Commander's Challenge in North Las Vegas. Each team

was given the task to build a drone detection and mitigation system to be utilized

by the military. Team Kirtland utilized drone jamming software and devices, as

well as a net-gun.