Footage of a team from Kirtland Air Force Base setting up, presenting and
competing in the 2016 Commander's Challenge in North Las Vegas. Each team
was given the task to build a drone detection and mitigation system to be utilized
by the military. Team Kirtland utilized drone jamming software and devices, as
well as a net-gun.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 11:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504287
|VIRIN:
|161216-F-BW617-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_103979228
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2016 Commander's Challenge, by SSgt Ashley Clingerman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
