    2016 Commander's Challenge

    UNITED STATES

    12.16.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Clingerman 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Footage of a team from Hanscom Air Force Base setting up, presenting and competing in the 2016 Commander's Challenge in North Las Vegas. Each team was given the task to build a drone detection and mitigation system to be utilized by the military. Team Hanscom utilized a handheld jammer, radar detection and a drone seeker that carried a paint-ball gun cargo
    that shot anti-drone nets.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 11:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504272
    VIRIN: 161216-F-BW617-1001
    Filename: DOD_103979183
    Length: 00:05:46
    Location: US
    This work, 2016 Commander's Challenge, by SSgt Ashley Clingerman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    radar
    drones
    hanscom air force base
    drone
    jamming
    north las vegas
    commander's challenge
    2016 commander's challenge
    hanscome

