    2016 AFRL Commander's Challenge, Central Team, Range, Day 4

    NV, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2016

    Video by John Harrington 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Central Team's range work on day four of the 2016 AFRL Commander's Challenge. Footage includes Commander's Challenge scenario opposing force flights. The 2016 AFRL Commander's Challenge was to develop, acquire and test countermeasures for small unmanned aerial systems or SUAS.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 11:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504267
    VIRIN: 161212-F-JV466-0001
    Filename: DOD_103979118
    Length: 00:05:33
    Location: NV, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2016 AFRL Commander's Challenge, Central Team, Range, Day 4, by John Harrington, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    UAS
    Wright-Patterson
    countermeasure
    Air Force
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    2016
    Commander's Challenge
    sUAS

