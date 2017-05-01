Captain Shaffer, deployed to the 455th Operations Support Squadron does a shout out to support the Clemson Tigers for the College Football National Championship Game.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 09:24
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|504263
|VIRIN:
|170105-F-ZD638-002
|Filename:
|DOD_103979075
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Clemson Tigers Shout Out 2, by TSgt Robert Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
