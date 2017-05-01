(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Clemson Tigers Shout Out 2

    AFGHANISTAN

    01.05.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Smith 

    455th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Captain Shaffer, deployed to the 455th Operations Support Squadron does a shout out to support the Clemson Tigers for the College Football National Championship Game.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 09:24
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 504263
    VIRIN: 170105-F-ZD638-002
    Filename: DOD_103979075
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: AF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clemson Tigers Shout Out 2, by TSgt Robert Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Bagram Airfield
    U.S. Central Command
    CENTCOM
    DOD
    455th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Bagram
    455th AEW
    AFCENT
    U.S. Air Forces Central
    Afghanistan
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    455 Air Expeditionary Wing
    455 AEW
    Freedom's Sentinel
    Resolute Support

    • LEAVE A COMMENT